Co-Vid’s: Goofin’ Off With Gravy At Home In Jerz …

June 18, 2020 • Ben Gravy, Videos, Vlogs

It’s going to be a long, hot, ( mostly ) flat Covid-19 crazed summer on the Jersey Shore, guaranteed. It’s normally off the hook anyway but this season think legions of non-mask wearing, socially distanced challenged individuals crammed onto beach fronts and inside local joints of every description led by masses of no hand washing mortadells roaming from Cape May to Sandy Hook. Crazed? It’s shaping up to be downright IN-sane as we approach Solstice. And a lot of people are going to get sick and or die that don’t have too all because they want to go for a swim, take in some sun, ride a ferris wheel and barf up three to many beer’s at the Ugly Mug, Jenks Pavillion, D’Jais’s or Hudson House Bar. Welcome to the “new normal” where a creeping Apocalypse is deemed a minor inconvenience for many . But, never fear. Ben Gravy and Nub Nation have a plan and that plan is– have fun no matter the circumstances or wave heights ( or lack there of ). And who has more fun than the happy surfing puppy dog vlogger Ben “Gravy” Graeff and his legion of over 130 k followers? Mmmmm, nobody if you ask us. They might just have the antidote to the pandemic and it’s called ride a wave. – Mez –

