Co-vid’s: Epsilon Joins The Outer Banks Hurricane Frat Keg Party!

November 19, 2020 • Videos

“What? Over? Did you say over?’ Nothing is over until we decide it is!”. – John “Bluto Blutarski” Belushi / Animal House –

And apparently Ma Ocean has decided we still got some partying left to do with Iota crushing Nicaragua yet again the other day signaling that the record breaking, 2020 tropical season looks hardly over.

Meanwhile check out the footy from last weeks Epsilon swell and don’t put those toga’s away just yet as our rolling, kegging waves party continues. – Mez –

