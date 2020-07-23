Co-Vid’s: Clash Of The Vlogs, Barley And Gravy Double Team… Ferry Wakes?!

It just had to happen, especially during this Covid-19 Summer of our discontent.

Two of the most popular, most followed surfing blog content creators in the surfing universe, New Jersey’s Ben “Gravy” Graeff and North Carolina’s by way of the Outer Banks, Brett Barley hook up and surf… 2 foot Ferry Wakes between Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands?

Yup.

Talk about something completely different and sheer genius.

Yeah yeah, yeah, we can hear all the anonymous, message boards dipshit’s pissing negativity all over themselves and Ben and Brett’s novelty wave riding schemes but if you had the opportunity to join in we’d bet dollars to southern biscuit’s you woulda’ been right there with them.

We sure as hell would have, looks FUN!! . – Mez –

Tags: ben gravy, brett barley, buxton, hatteras isalnd, novelty waves, nub nation, ocracoke island, outer banks, outer banks ferry, wake surfing