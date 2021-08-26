Co-Vids: Caroline Marks 2021 Hawaiian Ripping Is Da Kine!

A future world title for this east coast phenom – 0r several of them most likely – is a matter of when, not if. Would you bet against it? We didn’t think so. This video is da kine, check ’em ! – Mez –

Redbull Plot Analysis: “A throwback to December 2020 in Hawaii with Caroline Marks following the global pandemic putting a hold on the world of competitive surfing. Caroline took a hop across the pond to Hawaii to kick off the 2021 season and finally return to the championship tour. We followed Caroline as she jumps between lefts and rights with Lakey Peterson, gets some feedback from the one and only Peter King and enjoys what the North Shore has to offer”. This video is da kine, check ’em !