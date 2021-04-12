Co-Vids: California Claimin’, Gravy Tours Springtime So-Cal

They say it never rains in sunny Southern California ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gmq4WIjQxp ) and, when Ben Gravy brings his sun-shiney, positive disposition to the Golden State, well, things seems just seem even a little more brighter and shinier still. Check out Ben’s latest vlog and some really fun waves at Seaside Reef along with a cool little surf shop tour with Gravy’s claim below. – Mez –

“Today there’s swell in California! Considering that we’re shredding in Seaside I must start channeling my inner Rob Machado to find the motivation necessary to shred the Seaside Reef. CA has been super fun! We’ve been able to surf everyday, the weather is beautiful & after a weird year in 2020 it’s amazing to see all of our friends in 2021. Thank you for all the stoke NUB NATION for the win!!! – Ben -”