Co-Vids: A G.O.A.T. And Two Ho’s Walk Into A Bar …

Actually, Kelly Salter and Mason and Coco Ho paddled out to killer Velzyland – not the local pub – and tore it to teeny, tiny pieces in some of the most fun waves you could hope to sink rail into. Fun to surf and more than fun to watch, especially The Champ taking a few spins on Mason’s 5′-4″, psychedelic painted Lost Rad Ripper and absolutely killing it while looking an awful lot like Uncle Mike Ho himself. Mele Kalikimaka all! – Mez –

Tags: coco ho, hawaii surfing, hawaii tubes, hawaiian barrels, kelly slater, Mason Ho, north shore surfing, velzyland, velzyland surfing