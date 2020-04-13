Co-Vids: “Another Swell, Another Day.” Barley & Co. Get Endless Shacks!

April 13, 2020 • Brett Barley, Videos, Vlogs

Brett’s synopsis of Season 2 : Episode 28: “Four sessions… One day. Two of which I scored alone, and two of which I shared with friends. Easy going days like this, with low expectations and surprise offshore wind switches, are what make me love surfing in the Outer Banks so much! When you can wrap up the day stoked and satisfied, before the sun even goes down… you know it’s a good day!”. And a very good life in these very dark times. Filmed by Jeff O’Neil / Real Watersports also starring Quentin and Stefan Turko and Wolfie Blackwood.

