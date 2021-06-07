Video: Airborne! Brett’s Back, ‘Life Above Water’ Resumes …

After months of recovery from his high ankle sprain, it’s time for the Outer Banks ripper / vlogger to get high again, as into the air. Welcome back to above the lip air space Brett and thanks for the 15% code https://gnarwhalcoffee.com?sca_ref=28… towards a bag of tasty Gnarwhal coffee beans, we are so on that!

“I’m Back on the Dune! After having a high ankle sprain for 3 months, I’m back surfing, and taking you all along for the ride as I recover. This week I’m doing airs for my first time in months, and catching False Albecore from the Sea-Doo!”. – Brett Barley –