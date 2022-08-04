The sun has not yet on Kellys 30 year long and counting comp career but you can sense he’s fully cognizant of the fact that the Green Flash is not far off. But, if anyone deserves to go out in a blaze of fiery glory at the time of his choosing, and just sail away into the next chapter of his life riding barrels in blue jeans or any other article of clothing he choses, it would be him. He’s truly earned it along with thanks our respect for what he’s done for surfing – in and out of the water – whenever it is he makes that life changing decision. – Mez –