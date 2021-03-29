Spring-ing Forward, Mike Vuocolo’s Mega Jersey Photo Gallery !

Presented By Our Friends Of The Porpoise At WRV https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

All Photos and Captions by Mike Voucolo @mikesshoreshots

For the first time in six years we endured a full New Jersey Winter. While the Corona Virus Pandemic was unfolding last year we rode it out in our central Florida comfortable condo climate just a few short miles north of Sebastian Inlet as the northeast started to shut down public places and overflow hospitals with those falling victim to this dreaded disease.

Pandemic related health restrictions kept me away from my toasty Brevard County winter get-a-way this year, relegating me to chasing waves in the frigid air and water temps of central Jersey for more than a dozen weeks.

While the Atlantic Hurricane season pumped waves to the mid-Atlantic with a record of 30 named storms that gobbled up the letters of two alphabets, winter arrived not to be out done by the tropical treats. Swells continued on a near regular schedule and proceeded to carve away newly constructed dunes and replenished beaches on most of central Jersey’s coast.

And when Spring arrived last week most rejoiced that the evil winter of 2021 had ended, even though the Winter of 2020 seemed much more uncertain. After all, this year we had vaccines and toilet paper which were nearly impossible to find just a year ago. Spring brought Jersey air temps of 83 last week and Atlantic waters rose 12 degrees. As the first true south swells arrived the redirected sandbars offer some sense of adventure with swells going off in some unexpected locations.

A dozen days in the middle of March bookended the two seasons of epic waves and performances as the roar of the winter lion surf gave way to the gentler, but highly rippable, spring lamb swell season with summer but a few sort months away. – Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots –