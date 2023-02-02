Presented by our Friends Of The Porpoise at WRV, check ’em out here : https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

Photos, captions and intro by Bobby Siliato @robertsiliato

2022 was a great year for surfing and I was stoked on so many levels regarding my photography. A highlight is being able to shoot old and new friends to showcase their immense talents in the water in the proper conditions. There were a bunch of notable swells that kicked up through out the year that I was able to document and then catch the leftovers to surf myself.

This was also the first year in a long photography career that I was able to have one of my surfing photos internationally published, in print, in Pacific Longboarder Magazine. Locally, Garden State Surf, a new printed surfing magazine just arrived on the scene that showcased some of my work as well. I was grateful to have one of my surfing photos selected to be displayed at a huge outdoor music festival, Sea Hear Now. A few online sites also featured a bunch of my shots, notably here at Eastern Surf! Overall, it was a great year! – Bobby Siliato –