CO-Vids: Bo Bust’s It Up Big Time In This Logan Marshall Super Edit!

OK, it is official. Bo Raynor, who calls the Outer Banks home these days, is an East Coast elite surfer at least equal to the Geiselman brothers, Chauncey Robinson, Cam Richards, Brett Barley, Balaram Stack, Rob Kelly and Rasta Rob Mc Cormick. They are all the creme de la creme of the now who’s bona fides are already well established through various social media platforms and, watching this 2020 Bo highligh, reel shot and edited by close friend and filmer Logan Marshall ( with help from local shooters Jon Carter and Kam Midgett ) no one can deny he belongs in that esteemed, uber talented company and that he is talented beyond belief. – Mez –