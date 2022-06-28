This Wednesday, June 29, do NOT miss a special Premiere Film screening of the new Hoffman – MacGillivray – Freeman Films movie, Big Wave Guardians, at the Merritt Island 16 theaters, Merritt Island,FL at 7 PM. If you surf, you have to see this one and here is a taste of it right here …
