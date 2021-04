When south Florida ain’t happening on a cold front swell guys like Tanner Strohmenger often make their way up coast looking for the spot. On January 8th, 2021 Tanner Stromenger found it at RC’s and was photographed by Tom Dugan laying down some serious carves like this. Sick-quence! by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

