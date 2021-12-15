WOW! Wipe Out Wednesday With Nate Mc Nasty!

December 15, 2021 • Photos

Going down please … Nathan “Nate Mc Nasty” Behl travels the world to get his adrenaline fix mainly in Bali but when he’s home and his local break is firing he’s out there. Nate charging but this time just a tad bit late stopthe elevator drop sans his board under his feet. This dudes a Hellman of the first order so, while it looks Mc Nasty as all hell for most of us, situations like this just makes him laugh. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos @natemcnasty #southflorida #westpalm #overheadsurf #wipeout #notatowat #kookoftheday

Nate Behl going to wipeout hell in Palm beaach County, Florida. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

WOW! is brought to you by our good friends at Wave Riding Vehicles, check ’em out at  https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

PRINT ARCHIVES


About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine  has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM  brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms.

In 2017, ESM  has switched over to a 100% web-based platform and will continue to bring the most wide ranged coverage of East Coast surfers home and abroad.

 

ESM ON INSTAGRAM

[instashow columns="2" rows="2"]