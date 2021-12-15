WOW! Wipe Out Wednesday With Nate Mc Nasty!

Going down please … Nathan “Nate Mc Nasty” Behl travels the world to get his adrenaline fix mainly in Bali but when he’s home and his local break is firing he’s out there. Nate charging but this time just a tad bit late stopthe elevator drop sans his board under his feet. This dudes a Hellman of the first order so, while it looks Mc Nasty as all hell for most of us, situations like this just makes him laugh. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos @natemcnasty #southflorida #westpalm #overheadsurf #wipeout #notatowat #kookoftheday

