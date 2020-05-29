Tropical Storm Arthur / RC’s Mega Photo Gallery! Let the 2020 Season Begin …

May 29, 2020 • Photos, Swell Gallery

It wasn’t a Felix, Bertha or Igor but Tropical Storm Arthur was more than good enough to let loose some pent up, crawl up the walls locked down energy for the crew at RC’s. And they left almost no waves un-shredded as the 2020 hurricane season got off to an early start. All photos by Dugan and Mez for www.easternsurf.com.

Kelly Robertson. Photo: Dugan @tomduganphotos

Blake Speir. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Dave Speir. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

William Hedleston. Photo: Dugan @tomduganphotos

Christian Daniels. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Sammy Duggan. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

John Stevely. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Roland Gallie. Photo above and GIF sequence below: Mez @mezapixels

Roland Gallie at RC’s By Mez @mezapixels from richard meseroll on Vimeo.

Kelly Robertson. Photo: Dugan @tomduganphotos

Tommy Coleman. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Coral Schuster. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Social D. at it’s finest. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

David Speir. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Matt Kechele. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Randy Caldwell photo above and GIF sequence below by Mez @mezapixels

Randy Caldwell RC’s By Mez @mezapixels from richard meseroll on Vimeo.

Jasmine Galley Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Anthony “Spanky” Pasarelli. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Andrew Bargo. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

William Hedleston. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Logan Radd. photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Abbie Yates. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Beauty unmasked. Photo: Dugan @tomduganphotos

William Hedleston. Photo and GIF sequence below by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

\William Hedlestons RC’S Tropical Storm Arthur ByTom Dugan from richard meseroll on Vimeo.

Unidentified. Please leave surfers name in comments section if you know it and we’ll plug it in! Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Randy Caldwell. Photo: Mez @mezapixels

Blake Speir. Photo:Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Willim Hedleston. Photo: Mez @mezapixels. All images available from the photographers at ed@easternsurf.com.

