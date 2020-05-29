Tropical Storm Arthur / RC’s Mega Photo Gallery! Let the 2020 Season Begin …

Presented by Wave Riding Vehicles https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

It wasn’t a Felix, Bertha or Igor but Tropical Storm Arthur was more than good enough to let loose some pent up, crawl up the walls locked down energy for the crew at RC’s. And they left almost no waves un-shredded as the 2020 hurricane season got off to an early start. All photos by Dugan and Mez for www.easternsurf.com.

Roland Gallie at RC’s By Mez @mezapixels from richard meseroll on Vimeo.

Randy Caldwell RC’s By Mez @mezapixels from richard meseroll on Vimeo.

\William Hedlestons RC’S Tropical Storm Arthur ByTom Dugan from richard meseroll on Vimeo.