Tropical Storm Arthur / RC’s Mega Photo Gallery! Let the 2020 Season Begin …

May 29, 2020 •
Photos, Swell Gallery
Presented by Wave Riding Vehicles https://www.waveridingvehicles.com
It wasn’t a Felix, Bertha or Igor but Tropical Storm Arthur was more than good enough to let loose some pent up, crawl up the walls locked down energy for the crew at RC’s. And they left almost no waves un-shredded as the 2020 hurricane season got off to an early start. All photos by Dugan and Mez for www.easternsurf.com.
Kelly Robertson. Photo: Dugan @tomduganphotos
Blake Speir. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Dave Speir. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
William Hedleston. Photo: Dugan @tomduganphotos
Christian Daniels. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Sammy Duggan. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
John Stevely. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Roland Gallie. Photo above and GIF sequence below: Mez @mezapixels
Roland Gallie at RC’s By Mez @mezapixels from richard meseroll on Vimeo.
Kelly Robertson. Photo: Dugan @tomduganphotos
Tommy Coleman. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Coral Schuster. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Social D. at it’s finest. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
David Speir. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Matt Kechele. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Randy Caldwell photo above and GIF sequence below by Mez @mezapixels
Randy Caldwell RC’s By Mez @mezapixels from richard meseroll on Vimeo.
Jasmine Galley Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Anthony “Spanky” Pasarelli. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Andrew Bargo. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
William Hedleston. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Logan Radd. photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Abbie Yates. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Beauty unmasked. Photo: Dugan @tomduganphotos
William Hedleston. Photo and GIF sequence below by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
\William Hedlestons RC’S Tropical Storm Arthur ByTom Dugan from richard meseroll on Vimeo.
Unidentified. Please leave surfers name in comments section if you know it and we’ll plug it in! Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Randy Caldwell. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Blake Speir. Photo:Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Willim Hedleston. Photo: Mez @mezapixels. All images available from the photographers at ed@easternsurf.com.