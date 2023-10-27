This Swell Gallery Presented By Our Friends Of The Porpoise At WRV, check em’ out here! https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

Photos words and captions by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

After a quick trip out of town, I got back to Florida just as the last swell was hitting locally, as the weeks and weeks of hurricane surf came to an end. At the moment, we have so many usable photos from up and down our coast, that it’s just a matter of time until all see the light of day and get things posted on the web.

I just thought it would be cool to post the last day of waves that were here in Central Florida, Satellite Beach to be exact. After two weeks of flat conditions, the wind is back up, so are the waves, and the forecast is saying in a few days it could be clean enough to surf and shoot a few more photos. Hurricane Tammy is moving along thru the Atlantic off our coast so it’s a matter of time before the surf starts up again. – Tom Dugan –