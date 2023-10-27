This Swell Gallery Presented By Our Friends Of The Porpoise At WRV, check em’ out here! https://www.waveridingvehicles.com
Photos words and captions by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
After a quick trip out of town, I got back to Florida just as the last swell was hitting locally, as the weeks and weeks of hurricane surf came to an end. At the moment, we have so many usable photos from up and down our coast, that it’s just a matter of time until all see the light of day and get things posted on the web.
We all hate getting caught on the inside just watching a set go by unridden. Bummer. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
I just thought it would be cool to post the last day of waves that were here in Central Florida, Satellite Beach to be exact. After two weeks of flat conditions, the wind is back up, so are the waves, and the forecast is saying in a few days it could be clean enough to surf and shoot a few more photos. Hurricane Tammy is moving along thru the Atlantic off our coast so it’s a matter of time before the surf starts up again. – Tom Dugan –
Satellite Beach local Nick French takes to the air with a backside punt. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Daya McCart on her last wave of the swell. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
When I got to the beach, this was my second shot. I almost just packed it, up figuring it can’t get much better than this. Daya’s uncle, Rylan McCart on a clean one.
It’s not a session without shaper Sam Barker getting his wave quota. Nice clean backside turn on a late afternoon wave. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Tom Davis surfed, left the beach, then decided to come back for a few more waves. Knowing the swell was finally over for the next week after a long run of Hurricane surf. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
While local surfers are some of the best lifeguards and have helped save countless lives worldwide, these stations are now at most crossovers to help with ocean safety. While maybe modest in appearance any little thing that might help with a rescue cannot be be understated. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Tyler Lawerence taking to the air. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
A group of girls came down in the late afternoon and caught a million waves and had a blast trading off waves with each other. Anna Campainha shown here was one of them and caught some nice ones stoking out her friends. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
If the waves are good, Tyler Lawrence is always on it. Clean cutty at home. Photo here and GIF sequence below by PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Someone’s about to get a solid smack down in the this deceiving, dumpy shorepound. Lets hope that suit holds up! PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
When it’s the last day of a swell, some decisions need to be made. Brad Miller dropping in as John Thompson contemplates dropping in. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
If it breaks, Kyle Hogan is on it. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos