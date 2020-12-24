Tom Dugan’s 20 Favorite Photos From 2020, First In A Series…

December 24, 2020 •
Photos, Swell Gallery
For the next 5 weeks, some of our best contributing photographers pick their 20 favorite frames shot during this Covid pandemic stricken year of 2020 and caption them accordingly for your viewing pleasure.
East Coast Surfing Hall Of Famer class of 2006 Tom “Tooter” Dugan was once again a logical first choice to kick off this continuing series that will run through January 2021. Please help support your local photogs and order prints via their Instagram posted below on their photo credits and give them an elbow bump next time you see them for all the great visual joy they provide us. Here are Dugan’s 20 from 2020 that he’s picked just for you.
This is one of my favorite photos of a local girl charging this year. Whenever the surf is macking, you will find Kelsey Pitcher out. She is as local as they come and charges every swell. Love the bottom turn and her setting up for a down the line attack. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Good friend Dave Speir can still out surf all takers at his home break. I like this one for how high and clean his air is. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Always have loved when the ocean blows up. This is not a backwash photo, the waves would just explode into the shallow water from the swell power this day. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The reason this photo works for me is the person in the shot. When a four time Women’s World champion is out surfing at your home break you take note. Freida Zamba styling off the bottom. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Love the morning fog, a rarity here in central Florida. Three surfers get ready for a go down the beach at Sebastian Inlet. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The up close action photos you can shoot from the Sebastian Jetty are some of my favorite. William Hedleston fins out Inlet lefts. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
I have seen this view since 1968 when my own family would come down during Easter and see the contest at Canaveral Pier. Steve McClean striking a timeless pose on the nose. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Two months into lock down Tropical Storm Arthur brought one of the best swells of the year. Bill McMillian with a clean backside off the top. Always nice to see a swell close to home when traveling was not an option. PHOTO: @tomduganphotos.
I like the how the waves are lined up in this photo. Unknown surfer in Satellite Beach, FL PHOTO: @tomduganphotos
This is my favorite photo from the Covid lockdown. Brett and son William Hedleston being told by the police women that they could not stand still on the beach. You could walk to the water, go surfing, but standing still or sitting on the beach was not allowed. We asked if we could walk in a circle and stop for a second to take a photo and to our surprise she said yes. So, in circles we walked for about two hours. TRUE STORY. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
There are only a few places you can drive up in your car and check the surf where we live. This is by far the best one especially when it looks like this. By far my favorite 2020 photo of a drive by. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
I’m picking this one as I like taking longboarding photos that show off how cool going back to the early days of surfing can be. Sebastin Baker, with beautiful form and style, driving off the bottom eyeballing whats ahead down the line. PHOTO: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
I like this photo for how high he is boosting the air and all the kids checking him out . PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Florida girl Abbie Yates. I like the fan and clean lines she is drawing. PHOTO: @tomduganphotos
As mentioned before, I love to shoot a great long boarder and Saxon Wilson from Flagler Beach, Florida is one of the best . I like this photo knowing that he had just taken off and immediately headed to the nose to hang five. PHOTO: @tomduganphotos
A good bottom turn always gives you a perspective on the size of the wave. This day had some nice overhead waves for sure. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
The two flair ups in his tracks make this a special backside attack. In Satellite Beach. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
I love seeing huge airs from the local boys. Tommy Coleman never disappoints. PHOTO: @tomduganphotos
This is the kind of “mind surf” photo that talks to surfers I love to take and is an easy pick for this 20 from 2020 series. The anticipation of what’s about to happen when he stands up , you can almost feel the drop and visualize his turn off the bottom on this wave before he pulls in deep. William Hedleston Sebastian Inlet. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
