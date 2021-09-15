The Road To Jennette’s Pt 1: The ESA 2021 SE Regionals

The road to the Eastern Surfing Associations 2021 East Coast Surfing Championships began in May, in the towns of Melbourne ,Florida, Nags Head, North Carolina and the iconic surf town of Ocean City, Maryland. That long and winding path has finally, 5 months later, led us to the mother of all amateur surf contests more commonly know as Easterns. The five day battle royal begins September 19th, this very next Sunday, at Jennette’s Pier, Nags Head NC with good waves once again in the forecast, possibly from a future miss Mindy if she comes together, along with beautiful, late summer, early Autumn weather. And it’s not like we all need any more inspiration to get all super frothy but here is some visual stimulus anyway to get amped for the big event in this first of this 3 part photographic look back at the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Regionals. And be sure to watch the event on www.surfesa.org and wave by wave, heat by heat scoring via Live heats here at https://liveheats.com/events/5926 . Photos by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos and Dick “Mez” Meseroll @mezapixels – Mez –