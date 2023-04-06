Presented By our Friends Of The Porpoise at WRV, check ’em out here ! https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

Photos, intro, video and captions by Ralph Fatello.

All in all I’d give The winter 2022-2023 here in the Northeast a B-minus. In other words, just slightly above average for this part of the surfing world.

It was one of the weirdest in recent memory. We only had one or two swells that I would consider significant. We never got that Mega swell that we’d typically experience. And we really only had two days that I’d call cold (Single digits). Don’t get me wrong they were cold, just not enough of them strung together that made we want to head for the tropics. And if that wasn’t strange enough, we only had two snow storms that required me to use my snow blower. Two? I’d usually have two or three each month.

This Global warming thing? Yeah, it’s real.

Look, I’m not complaining, we had a bunch of head high days and a handful of overhead days too. And the water temps never got below the low 40’s. That in of itself is unusual. Shit, when I was a young man surfing we had plenty of days in the winter when the water temps dipped down into the 30’s. This year? It was like a long extended fall, with a few arctic days thrown in to keep us on our feet just to remind us of where we live on the Right Coasts Cold Coast. – Ralph Fatello –