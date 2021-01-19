My Session: !MEGA! New Years Swell Gallery At Sebastian By Mez

Presented by our Friends Of The Porpoise at WRV : https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

All photos and caption by Dick “Mez” Meseroll @mezapixels

What a friggin’ year, a year that now feels like ten years long, apocalyptic in fact.

It started out innocently enough as the new decade began and then… WHAM! Our slow at first decent into a pandemic purgatory picked up steam by early March and became a plummeting ride straight down an elevator shaft to hell.

However, I’m taking the flipping of the calendar from 2020 to 2021, and the accompanying fun couple of days of surf that came with it, as a positive sign that we’re heading toward better days that will deliver us all to a much better place sooner rather than later.

Fingers crossed. – Mez –

Where : Sebastian Inlet from the north car park to First was the zone that had wind protection from the jetty.

When : New Years Eve Friday 2020 through Sunday 2021.

Why : Remnants of Winter Storm Goliath were pushing out to sea up north through towards New Year’s weekend and coming out of this last full-moon phase, the tides were less full but it would get deep fast either side of the mid-tides.

Air & Water : Air temps mid afternoon were hitting a balmy 75-78 fahrenheit and the water was a trunk-able mid-60’s tho’ most had some kind of rubber on. Early mornings and later towards dusk there was def a bit of chill in the air.

Swell : Solid 3-4 foot wave faces, a foot bigger on set’s or head high on the grom squad.

Wind : At times a hard, blustery southeast with a tich of south was blowing as a cold front was creeping down our way. The kite boarders were absolutely loving it.

Photographer Rating : Any other swell there I would give it a solid 3-4 for wave quality and rip-ability as the infamous First Peak wedge / reflection / jetty bounce was happening albeit not as rad as the G.O.D. ( good ol’ days ). The photo studio was in full effect though as you can see in the images below.

Air Speir. Will you be blasting like this as you sneak up on your 50th birthday?

Chauncey Robinson By Mez @mezapixels from richard meseroll on Vimeo.

daniels, christian-sebastian- from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.

Rainmaker Chauncey Robinson By Mez @mezapixels from richard meseroll on Vimeo.

