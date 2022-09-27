Presented by our Friends Of The Porpoise at WRV, visit them at http://www.waveridingvehicles.com
Hurricane Earl was a wave maker. It took its time moving along the East Coast, sending swell to most corners of our beaches, and Central Florida was definitely one of the many places to benefit. I took the week, starting on Monday September 12th, and shot for five straight days when the swell died down. Although the sets still had a few feet to them Friday, when I got to my go to spot in Satellite Beach, there was only ONE surfer out when the previous days saw a hundred. The whole week was magical, with offshore winds and clean lines as far as you could see each day. The following photos are a few favorites, and show a bit of how each day was different, but ALL super fun. – Tom Dugan –
Morning lineup on Tuesday. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Nice set wave on Wednesday. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Out from his Another Ride Surf Shop, owner Kelly Branagh tested out some of the equipment he has in the store. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Tyler ducks and runs on Monday. PHOTO :@tomduganphotos
So good …..Tuesday. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Wednesday morning carving up the inside section. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Monday was as perfect as it gets till about 1:00 p.m. when a light wind showed up ruffling the pristine conditions. Kylie Pulcini digging the conditions early. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Each day I tried to show some size in a photo. Wednesday set. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
With a hurricane sending waves to the whole East Coast, Chris Cauthen decided to bail from his home in South Carolina and head to Florida. He was glad he did. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
A set cleaning out the riff-raff on Tuesday. Sometimes bigger waves are the best crowd control. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Shred Doctor Corey Howell rips in the morning light. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
How much fun is Randy Caldwell having this beautiful Tuesday morning? PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Amelia Fazio snaps at home. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Thursday morning longboard cruising . PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Monday morning lines when the swell started to fill in. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
A few waves moved thru Thursday and 11yr old Lola Fleming was there having a blast trading off waves with her big sister all morning. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Bill McMillan gets a backsiders dream, Tuesday PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Big Sister Sienna Fleming on a bit bigger wave Thursday showing how it’s done backside . PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
A bit of surf still there Friday AM. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Tim Miller was the only person out Friday morning. Any other summer day with this little wave, there would have been 50 surfers, but everyone was a bit surfed out. Except Tim, this guy milks it til the very end. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Daya McCart taking full advantage of the building swell on Monday. PHOTO :@tomduganphotos
RC’s vet George Drazick drops in Tuesday. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos
Thursday’s sunrise with waves still moving thru. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos