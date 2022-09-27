Presented by our Friends Of The Porpoise at WRV, visit them at http://www.waveridingvehicles.com

Hurricane Earl was a wave maker. It took its time moving along the East Coast, sending swell to most corners of our beaches, and Central Florida was definitely one of the many places to benefit.  I took the week, starting on Monday September 12th, and shot for five straight days when the swell died down. Although the sets still had a few feet to them Friday, when I got to my go to spot in Satellite Beach, there was only ONE surfer out  when the previous days saw a hundred. The whole week was magical, with offshore winds and clean lines as far as you could see each day. The following photos are a few favorites, and show a bit of how each day was different, but ALL super fun.  – Tom Dugan –

Morning lineup on Tuesday. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Nice set wave on Wednesday. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Out from his Another Ride Surf Shop, owner Kelly Branagh tested out some of the equipment he has in the store. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Tyler ducks and runs on Monday. PHOTO :@tomduganphotos

So good …..Tuesday. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Wednesday morning carving up the inside section. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Monday was as perfect as it gets till about 1:00 p.m. when a light wind showed up ruffling the pristine conditions. Kylie Pulcini digging the conditions early. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Each day I tried to show some size in a photo. Wednesday set. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

With a hurricane sending waves to the whole East Coast, Chris Cauthen decided to bail from his home in South Carolina and head to Florida. He was glad he did. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

A set cleaning out the riff-raff on Tuesday. Sometimes bigger waves are the best crowd control. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Shred Doctor Corey Howell rips in the morning light. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

How much fun is Randy Caldwell having this beautiful Tuesday morning? PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Amelia Fazio snaps at home. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Thursday morning longboard cruising . PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Monday morning lines when the swell started to fill in. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

A few waves moved thru Thursday and 11yr old Lola Fleming was there having a blast trading off waves with her big sister all morning. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Bill McMillan gets a backsiders dream, Tuesday PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Big Sister Sienna Fleming on a bit bigger wave Thursday showing how it’s done backside . PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

A bit of surf still there Friday AM. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Tim Miller was the only person out Friday morning. Any other summer day with this little wave, there would have been 50 surfers, but everyone was a bit surfed out. Except Tim, this guy milks it til the very end. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Daya McCart taking full advantage of the building swell on Monday. PHOTO :@tomduganphotos

RC’s vet George Drazick drops in Tuesday. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

Thursday’s sunrise with waves still moving thru. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos