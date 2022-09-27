Presented by our Friends Of The Porpoise at WRV, visit them at http://www.waveridingvehicles.com

Hurricane Earl was a wave maker. It took its time moving along the East Coast, sending swell to most corners of our beaches, and Central Florida was definitely one of the many places to benefit. I took the week, starting on Monday September 12th, and shot for five straight days when the swell died down. Although the sets still had a few feet to them Friday, when I got to my go to spot in Satellite Beach, there was only ONE surfer out when the previous days saw a hundred. The whole week was magical, with offshore winds and clean lines as far as you could see each day. The following photos are a few favorites, and show a bit of how each day was different, but ALL super fun. – Tom Dugan –