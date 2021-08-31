Swell Gallery Part 2: A Final Look At Hurricane Henri

Presented By Our Friends Of The Porpoise at Wave Riding Vehicles https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

Henri was certainly not one for the books. And, considering what was being predicted at one point for central Long Island and possibly Lower Manhattan, it was probably for the better the little rascal did not live up to any possible destructive expectations or dire predictions.

In the history of hurricanes that have hit the Northeast hard – think the 1815 New England Hurricane with 38 deaths and an 11 foot surge, category 3 Hurricane Carol in 1954 that clobbered Rhode Island with 135 mph winds killing 68 or cat 2 Hurricane Bob in 1991 that whipped winds gust up to cat 3 strength – Henri was like a fart in a windstorm, stinky but not all that.

Henri did bring the surf goods though with a wide range of size, conditions and descriptive musings from surfers from Florida to Nova Scotia such as the oft heard “soft”, “rippable” “craptacular”, “bombing !”, “disappointing”, “better than nothing in August” and “it effing sucked”. Whatever.

We say we’re stoked on anything this time of year that does not decimate a beloved East or Gulf Coast Surfing community and the photos that always follow from this dedicated crew of lensman and lens ladies and here is part one of our planned two part Henri swell gallery as curated and edited by www.easternsurf.com photo editor, Tom Dugan. Please enjoy and support your local shooters and huge thanks to each and everyone of you! – Mez & Dugan –

DJ Buchanan Henri 360 At Smyrna By Tom Dugan.mov from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.

Daniel Glenn Hurricane Henri By Mez @mezapixels from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.