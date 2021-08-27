Swell Gallery Pt 1: Over Hyped Henri Underperformed But Not Our Photogs!

August 27, 2021 •
Local Photographers, Photos, Swell Gallery
Presented by our friends Of The Porpoise at Wave Riding Vehicles https://www.waveridingvehicles.com
Henri was certainly not one for the books. And, considering what what was being predicted at one point for central Long Island and possibly Lower Manhattan, it was probably for the better the little rascal did not live up to any possible destructive expectations or dire predictions.
Mike Nelson reports that Henri was kind of ho-hum for photos but this one of Balaram Stack sure grabbed our attention. Besides being a very humble guy when it comes to his huge body of work, the O.G. of extreme cold water surf photography has been setting the bar for others to try and jump over for over two decades now and continues to be the top water photog of all east coast shooters and a full on hall of famer in our book. Photo: Mike Nelson @fullnelson_photo
In the history of hurricanes that have have hit the Northeast hard – think the 1815 New England Hurricane with 38 deaths and an 11 foot surge, category 3 Hurricane Carol in 1954 that clobbered Rhode Island with 135 mph winds killing 68 or cat 2 Hurricane Bob in 1991 that whipped winds gust up to cat 3 strength – Henri was like a fart in a windstorm, stinky but not all that.
Literally a picture perfect Henri bomb in central Jersey. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots
Henri did bring the surf goods though with a wide range of size, conditions and descriptive musings from surfers from Florida to Nova Scotia such as the oft heard “soft”, “rippable” “craptacular”, “bombing !”, “disappointing”, “better than nothing in August” and “it effing sucked”. Whatever.
Michael Dunphy downshifts on a New Smyrna runner during Henri while getting a high five from an admiring line-up mate who is about to receive a proper hose down from the WQS vet. PHOTO : Patrick Ruddy @ruddyphoto
We say we’re stoked on anything this time of year that does not decimate a beloved East or Gulf Coast Surfing community and the photos that always follow from this dedicated crew of lensman and lens ladies and here is part one of our planned two part Henri swell gallery as curated and edited by www.easternsurf.com photo editor, Tom Dugan. Please enjoy and support your local shooters and huge thanks to each and everyone of you, we’ll be back Monday with the next installment. – Mez & Dugan –
Cole Deveney Backside Rail Grab Air Monmouth County NJ Tropical Storm Henri. Photo: Bruce Chrisner @brucechrisner!
New Jersey, barreling and perfect during the Henri swell. PHOTO : Mike Incitti @incittiinthesea
Eric Geiselman does a full wrap at home in NSB. PHOTO : Patrick Ruddy @ruddyphoto
Eric Peters fin ditch at always fun and playful New Smyrna Beach. PHOTO : Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
A random sandbar on Outer Banks as we all know and love it – chunky, dumpy and barreling off it’s ass. Photo Asher Nolan @slashsmash
Clean surf in Jersey with some decent size made for some full on ripping by this unidentified schralping screwfoot. PHOTO : Mike Incitti @incittiinthesea
Practice makes perferct. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots
Always a surfer favorite , SHOREBREAK! Hurricane Henri, New Jersey. PHOTO : Amanda Prifti @photosbyprifti
Blayr Barton carving somewhere on the Outer banks. Photo: Asher Nolan @slashsmash
Monmouth County New Jersey’s fortunate son, social media king and Billabong team guy, Rob Kelly doing at home what he does best, str8 up ripping the ever lovin’ shittake out of it. PHOTO : Bobby Siliato @Robert_Siliato
Overcast and windy but Henri was kind enough to the Northeast to not seriously kick there asses and, for the summer wave starved surfer of Maine, bring some much needed liquid relief. PHOTO : Joshua Kelly @joshuakellyphoto
Freddy Mercury sang it best, “You say black, I say white. You say bark, I say bite. You say shark, I say hey man. Jaws was never my scene … I want to ride my bicycle”. The New Smyrna beach transport of choice that many use to get to get the surf and avoid the $20. daily car pass. Photo : Mez @mezapixels
Shawn Tiecher Backside Power Hack. Photo: Bruce “Hari” Chrisner @brucechrisner1
Long Island NY young gun CJ Mangio made the run down to Monmouth County NJ with popÕs Craig CJ Mangio and promptly got himself pitted in front of one of the ares many erosion control groins. Photo: Bruce “Hari” Chrisner @brucechrisner1
Cole Deveney carving with power, style and textbook form in Monmouth County, NJ. Photo: Bruce “Hari” Chrisner @brucechrisner1
Dreamy rainy day scene out on Long Island as viewed by barrel rider Haze Rainis and a few select other lucky bastards sharing this un-named peak. Photo: Mike Nelson @fullnelson_photo
The groms where cutting loose during the Henri swell. Cose Stoyanoff belts a high hard one out of the park at the Hatteras Lighthouse. PHOTO : Nick Barnhart @ec_surf
The old pro and New Jersey Surfing Hall Of Famer ( and now a nominee for the East Coast Surfing Hall Of Fame ) , Scotty Duerr still shredding his beloved home of Manasquan, NJ with no signs of letting up. Ever. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots
According to longtime top photog Mike Voucolo, “Not the size all were expecting but perfection is certainly a great consolation prize”. How you walk away from this we don’t quite know but dude is either totally burnt-out or he’s late for work. Or both. Photo: Mike Vuocolo @mikeshsoreshots. Please check back Monday afternoon for part two of our Henri swell gallery, plenty more great shots to share from all these top photogs!