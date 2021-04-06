Spring From Winter Photo Gallery Part 2 Presented By WRV

April 6, 2021 •
Photos, Swell Gallery
As Florida inexorably approached it’s un-official labor Day weekend at the nexus of it’s tourist season and the capacity crowds that Spring Break and Easter brings, our winter surf decided to go out like a lion and a lamb at the same time with two days of amazing ( by Sunshine State standards that is ) waves and conditions on march 20th and 21st. Here is part two of our “Spring Into Winter” photo gallery. If you missed part one click here https://www.easternsurf.com/photos/spring-from-winter-photo-gallery-part-1-presented-by-wrv/ with HUGE thanks to all the photogs who contributed Please give them all follow them on Instagram and please follow www.easternsurf.com as well at @easternsurfmag . – Mez –
March 21st at 7:15 a.m., first photo of Spring 2021 taken at Ocean Avenue, Melbourne Beach, FL. Photo Mez @mezapixels
Some eleven hours later, at 6: 07 p.m., the last photo of the day as Ray King finishes off the first day of Spring 2021 with this stand up barrel at Spanish House. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Miami looking a bit like Maui’s Maalaea. Photo: Amy Tworoger @3rdandocean
Chauncey Robinson Spring 2021 By Mez from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.
Jack Anderson hooks it hard at RC’s. Photo: Dugan @tomduganphotos
What is Spring Break in Florida without the quintessential girls in bikini’s at the beach photo? Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Not a drop of water out of place. Gary Wheeler on an absolute gem of a section at RC’s which was the case from one end of Brevard County to the other. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Chauncey Robinson’s clean, carving bottom turn in Central Brevard. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Chauncey taking a breather after session one at RC’s. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Scott Posner on a thickie in south Florida. Yes, we said south Florida. Photo: James Marsiello
Furtive angle of a sweet little insider at Satellite Beach, Florida. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Blake Speir blowing the froth off the top of one in Central Brevard. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Unidentified at Ocean Avenue, Melbourne Beach, Florida. Photo: Ivy Rose Scott @ivyrose_art_photography
If you could put down your home break’s name as your place of residence on your passport or drivers license, Satellite Beach’s Kyle Hogan would have RC’s printed on his. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Unidentified grommie getting shacked at Paradise Beach. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Chauncey Robinson, RC’s. Photo and GIF sequence below by Mez @mezapixels
Chauncey Robinson Spring Fling By Mez .mov from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.
Spanish House. Not huge, just perrrrr-fect. Photo: Asher Nolan @slashmash
Grace Knoechel grab rail turn at Spanny Haus. Photo: Asher Nolan @slashmash
The master mind behind Fin-S surfboard fins, Scott Posner decided to come out of the barrel for a minute and show us that yes, he does know how to bury a rail and put his product to damn good use. Scott leaving his mark at Jupiter, Florida. Photo: James Marsiello
Photo: Stairway to spring time heaven. Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Chauncey Robinson railing one. Hard. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Spanish House. Photo: Asher Nolan @slashmash