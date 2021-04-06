Spring From Winter Photo Gallery Part 2 Presented By WRV

Presented By Our Friends Of The Porpoise, WRV @ https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

As Florida inexorably approached it’s un-official labor Day weekend at the nexus of it’s tourist season and the capacity crowds that Spring Break and Easter brings, our winter surf decided to go out like a lion and a lamb at the same time with two days of amazing ( by Sunshine State standards that is ) waves and conditions on march 20th and 21st. Here is part two of our “Spring Into Winter” photo gallery. If you missed part one click here https://www.easternsurf.com/photos/spring-from-winter-photo-gallery-part-1-presented-by-wrv/ with HUGE thanks to all the photogs who contributed Please give them all follow them on Instagram and please follow www.easternsurf.com as well at @easternsurfmag . – Mez –

Chauncey Robinson Spring 2021 By Mez from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.

Chauncey Robinson Spring Fling By Mez .mov from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.