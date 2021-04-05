Spring From Winter Photo Gallery Part 1 Presented By WRV

April 5, 2021 •
Photos, Swell Gallery
Presented By Our Friends Of The Porpoise, WRV @ https://www.waveridingvehicles.com
As Florida inexorably approached it’s un-official labor Day weekend at the nexus of it’s tourist season and the capacity crowds that Spring Break and Easter brings, our winter surf decided to go out like a lion and a lamb at the same time with two days of amazing ( by Sunshine State standards that is ) waves and conditions on march 20th and 21st. Here is part one of a two part photo gallery that will post today and tomorrow. Thanks to all the photogs who contributed and please follow them on Instagram and www.easternsurf.com as well at @easternsurfmag. – Mez –
Scott Posner, sez buh-buh to winter plugging into this mind bending So-Fla drainer on the north side Jupiter Pier. Photo: James Marsiello
Tommy Coleman is a regular fixture at the iconic RC’s in Satellite Beach, FL. and this is one of his “regular” moves, tearing the bejeebus out of it . Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
3-21-2021: this great day of waves in central Florida to ring in the first day of Spring 2021 is hopefully a sign of good things to come both in the water and in getting back to the “old normal” on land. This New Normal shit is just plain wearin’ us out. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Chauncey Robinson Spring 2021 By Mez from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.
Miami Beach was a mix of madness on land and in the water as crowds were maxed out in both environs as the spring break parties raged on land and the “Winter Spring” swell had things popping off hard for the hordes of surfers. Photo: Amy Tworoger @3rdandocean
Local Stuart Florida ripper Kyle Ladyko greeted Spring 2021 by enjoying some aqua hued shade at home on the Treasure Coast. Photo: Mark Hill @mhillphotos
Gary Wheeler ended his winter 2021 with a searing gouges like this at RC’s. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Spanish House was in excellent form on the last day of Winter. Photo: Asher Nolan @slashmash
And, speaking of excellent form, Asher Nolan put down his camera and got busy with his first true love, ripping out in the water. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Chauncey Robinson’s new motto inspired by, and in tribute to, recently passed fellow Floridana Beach resident Charlie King is “Go Mental”, Kings decades old battle cry. Somewhere Snappy definitely smiles. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Tommy Coleman, speed blurs thrill. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
David Speir hasn’t lost a single step in his surfing as he celebrates his 50th year on planet earth. Talk about still having some “Spring” in your step. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Somewhere between Indialantic and Satellite Beach there are un-attended to nug’s if you know where to find them. Photo: Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Meanwhile, somewhere just offshore to the east, Kiko Urteaga backsides into a nice Bahamas peak on an un-named cay. Photo : Caitlin Bair @cbairrr
Phil Watters about to enter the cylinder zone just south of Spanish house. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Asher Nolan ( far left ) and Spanny Crew all smiles after a long day of impossibly good Florida waves that greeted the first day of Spring. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Blake Speir wrapping up his Winter on 03-20-21. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Winged barrel dodgers, Indian Harbor Beach, FL. Photo: Mez @mezapixels
Oh my-my My-ami ! SOBE and what makes the drive and the crowds well worth the efforts. Come back to www.easternsurf.com tomorrow for Part 2 of our Winter-to-Spring photo gallery. Photo: Amy Tworoger @3rdandocean