Spring From Winter Photo Gallery Part 1 Presented By WRV

As Florida inexorably approached it’s un-official labor Day weekend at the nexus of it’s tourist season and the capacity crowds that Spring Break and Easter brings, our winter surf decided to go out like a lion and a lamb at the same time with two days of amazing ( by Sunshine State standards that is ) waves and conditions on march 20th and 21st. Here is part one of a two part photo gallery that will post today and tomorrow. Thanks to all the photogs who contributed and please follow them on Instagram and www.easternsurf.com as well at @easternsurfmag. – Mez –

Chauncey Robinson Spring 2021 By Mez from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.

Meanwhile, somewhere just offshore to the east, Kiko Urteaga backsides into a nice Bahamas peak on an un-named cay. Photo : Caitlin Bair @cbairrr