Spring Fling Part 1: Phlogging With Mez On The Outer Banks

It had been a long time since I got to travel anywhere except mostly from one room in my prison-like home to the other. But, as the Pandemic began to loosen it’s grip, I had the golden opportunity early last month to cover both the ESA’s Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Regionals on the Outer Banks and Ocean City, MD basing myself on the OBNC at the houses of ESM alumni Matt Walker ( former ESM editor ) and Laurin Walker ( former ad sales ) and Surflines Matt Pruett ( former ESM editor ) and his girl Laurin. I had close to 4 weeks to enjoy springtime in North Carolina, do a little camping down in Frisco at the Billy Mitchell campground, wander around off road via four wheeling and caught the first swell of hurricane season in the form of tropical TS Ana. Other than not having my wife Tonya and our pup Frank with me, it hardly get’s better than this, especially being on lockdown for so long. Here is Part 1 of my 2 part photo blog with the second installment publishing Monday. Please follow us Facebook and on Instagram @ easternsurfmag and myself at @mezapixels. – Mez –

Nick Rupp P-Land TS Ana By Mez @mezapixels from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.

Lucas Rogers, Almost… By Mez @mezapixels.MP4 from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.

barley-brett-backflip-barrel from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.

Owen Carter TS Ana By Mez @mezapixels from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.