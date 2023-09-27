Presented by our Friends Of The Porpoise at WRV, check ’em out here …..

Words and captions by Tom Dugan

The North Atlantic Ocean is the World’s second largest ocean occupying approximately 22% of the global sea area covering 41,490,000 square miles of open ocean. With such a broad and open expanse, the Atlantic is ripe for developing storms that come off the African plains to form into tropical storms and some into hurricanes.

We are now in the most active part of the season. With record breaking, hyper heated waters approaching hot tub temperatures in some areas this year, some of these cyclonic systems we have had so far have spun up quickly have given the Right Coast a run of all-time waves the past few weeks.