Over the years, showcasing photographers work has been a silent pleasure for Eastern Surf and we know our readers have responded with mostly a positive vibe. Oh yes, we have had a complaint or two in our over thirty years, but the good has always outweighed the bad. We have worked with the best photogs up and down our coast, from Mike Nelson in New York; Bruce Chrisner, Mike Baytoff, and Ray Hallgreen in New Jersey; to Mickey McCarthy and Daniel Pullen in the Outer Banks; and Meghan and Jim Whitney in South Carolina. All these people have had numerous covers and photos in the pages of the mag and on our social media since day one.
New Hampshire. PHOTO: Ralph Fatello @ralphs.pic
Florida photogs Patrick Ruddy in New Smyrna; Chris Wilson, Kevin Welsh, Larry Pope, and so many others in Brevard County, FL; down south to Mark Hill and Tony Aruza in the Stewart and Palm Beaches. Down in Puerto Rico, Steve Fitzpatrick and Rachel Tanner kept the island in our dreams. Without photogs sending in photos from every corner of the East Coast, Eastern Surf Magazine would have never been able to bring our readers the many years of stoke. The photos shown here are from a mostly from anew crop of shooters. They all have one thing in common with the shooters from the start and that is the love of surf ing and the willingness to share it and keep the stoke alive. ENJOY! – Tom Dugan –
Sebastian Peters, Spessard Holland, Brevard County, Florida. PHOTO: Laserwolf @laserwolf.laserwolf
Quentin Turko, Pea Island, North Carolina. PHOTO: Jon Carter @joncarterphotography
Ryan Burch, The Lighthouse, Buxton, North Carolina, Hurricane Ian /sub tropical low. This photo and full GIF sequence below by Mez @mezapixels
Ryan Burch Buxton Barrel By Mez from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.
Ryan Burch, Buxton, North Carolina, Hurricane Ian / sub tropical low. PHOTO: MEZ @mezapixels
Kylie Pulcini, Satellite Beach, Florida, Hurricane Ian. PHOTO : Tom dugan @tomduganphotos
New Jersey. PHOTO : Bobby Siliato @robertsiliato
Austin O’Neill, Ocean City , Maryland PHOTO : @jwillyagaze
Bo Raynor, Outer Banks, North Carolina. PHOTO: Jon Carter @joncarterphotography
Unidentified Avon Pier, Avon, North Carolina. PHOTO: Mez @mezapixels
Randy Nolan Satellite Beach, Florida, Hurricane Ian. PHOTO : Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Maine, Hurricane Fiona. PHOTO : Joshua Kelly @joshuakellyphoto
Blayr Barton, Avon Pier, Avon, North Carolina., Hurricane Fiona PHOTO: Mez @mezapixels
Blayr Barton, Star Bar, Pea Island, NC. PHOTO: Mez @mezapixels
Jeremy Johnston, New Smyrna Beach, Florida. PHOTO: Tupat @tupatshawaiian
Kyle Busey, Folly Beach, South Carolina. PHOTO: Theo Potgieter @taosurfphotography
Mikey Moran, New Hampshire. PHOTO: Ralph Fatello @ralphs.pic
Avon Pier Avon, North Carolina, Hurricane Ian / sub tropical low. PHOTO: Mez @mezapixels
Bali Shay Campbell, Brevard County, Florida. PHOTO: Laserwolf @laserwolf.laserwolf
Brandon “Laserwolf” Campbell, Melbourne Beach, Florida. PHOTO : Mez @mezapixels
New Jersey. PHOTO: Bobby Siliato @robertsiliato
Vance Weyandt, Satellite Beach, Florida Hurricane Ian. PHOTO : Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos
Austin Aronsson, Manasquan, New Jersey, Hurricane Nicole. PHOTO: Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots
New York. PHOTO : Erik Schwab @saltyvisionz
Scott Posner, Jupiter Pier, Florida. PHOTO: @ jr9lives
Sebastian Peters, Spessard Holland, Brevard County, Florida. PHOTO: Laserwolf @laserwolf.laserwolf
South Carolina. PHOTO : Theo Potgieter @taosurfphotography