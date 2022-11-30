Presented by our Friends Of The Porpoise at WRV, check em out here ! https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

Over the years, showcasing photographers work has been a silent pleasure for Eastern Surf and we know our readers have responded with mostly a positive vibe. Oh yes, we have had a complaint or two in our over thirty years, but the good has always outweighed the bad. We have worked with the best photogs up and down our coast, from Mike Nelson in New York; Bruce Chrisner, Mike Baytoff, and Ray Hallgreen in New Jersey; to Mickey McCarthy and Daniel Pullen in the Outer Banks; and Meghan and Jim Whitney in South Carolina. All these people have had numerous covershots and photos in the pages of the mag ( RIP but click here to check out all our digitized issues https://www.easternsurf.com/category/digital-edition/ ) and now on our social media platforms since day one.

Florida photogs Patrick Ruddy in New Smyrna; Chris Wilson, Kevin Welsh, Larry Pope, and so many others in Brevard County, FL; down south to Mark Hill and Tony Aruza in the Stewart and Palm Beaches. Down in Puerto Rico, Steve Fitzpatrick and Rachel Tanner kept the island in our dreams. Without photogs sending in photos from every corner of the East Coast, Eastern Surf Magazine would have never been able to bring our readers the many years of stoke. The photos shown here are from a mostly a new crop of shooters. They all have one thing in common with the OG shooters from the start and that is the love of surfing and the willingness to share it and keep the stoke alive. ENJOY! -Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos –