Sick-quence! Zoe Benedetto’s Stilletto Sharp Slice At Sebastian By Mike Vuocolo

Zoe Benedetto, one of our coasts truly promising talents, ripping one last sick turn before all our worries became about actually getting sick. If you’re going to surf Sebastian Inlet – or anywhere else for that matter now – one more time you may as well go out with a banger like Miss Benedetto did as captured by ace Jersey photog, Mike Vuocolo. Mikes been embedded down in the South Beaches for a good portion of the winter mere miles from the Inlet the past few months so look for a mega Vuocolo Florida photo gallery this Friday at www.easternsurf.com. Sick-quence by Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots on IG. – Mez –

Zoe Benedetto ESM Sick-quence! at Sebastian By Mike Vuocolo from richard meseroll on Vimeo.

Tags: sebastian inlet, sick turn, sick-quence!, thowing buckets, zoe benedetto