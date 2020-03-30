Sick-quence! Zoe Benedetto’s Stilletto Sharp Slice At Sebastian By Mike Vuocolo

March 30, 2020 • Photos, Sick-quence!

Zoe Benedetto, one of our coasts truly promising talents, ripping one last sick turn before all our worries became about actually getting sick. If you’re going to surf Sebastian Inlet – or anywhere else for that matter now – one more time you may as well go out with a banger like Miss Benedetto did as captured by ace Jersey photog, Mike Vuocolo. Mikes been embedded down in the South Beaches for a good portion of the winter mere miles from the Inlet the past few months so look for a mega Vuocolo Florida photo gallery this Friday at www.easternsurf.com. Sick-quence by Mike Vuocolo @mikesshoreshots on IG. – Mez –

Zoe Benedetto ESM Sick-quence! at Sebastian By Mike Vuocolo from richard meseroll on Vimeo.

