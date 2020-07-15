Sick-quence! William Hedleston’s Summertime Lockdown Full Rotor By Dugan

July 15, 2020 • ESM Sick-quence!, Photos, Sick-quence!

Just as we all where going into lockdown Central Florida was having a great run of waves. They where starting to close the beaches so you could not hang on them but you could go surfing. I was sitting in the shade of a boardwalk this day when the cops showed up and said we could not sit there. We questioned them and they said as long as we kept moving we could be on the beach. We asked if we walked in circles then it would be fine and we could take photos? They replied “YES.” I took this sequence of William Hedleston mid circle at RC’s. PHOTO : @tomduganphotos

hedleston-william-dugan from richard meseroll on Vimeo.

