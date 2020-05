Arthur was a Floridan born and bred, early season tropical storm and it was fitting that Brevard county’s up and coming shredder William Hedleston and the RC’s crew got in a good dig as the first Atlantic event of 2020 passed on by providing excellent swell and offshore winds. Look for a full photo gallery this Friday by Tom Dugan and friends. Sick-quence! by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos





\William Hedlestons RC’S Tropical Storm Arthur ByTom Dugan from richard meseroll on Vimeo.