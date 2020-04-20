Sick-quence! Saxon Wilson’s Stylish 180 Fin Revo By Tom Dugan

“Longboarding – Type of surfing performed on a blunt-nosed surfboard, generally over nine feet long, and often patterned on the smooth, style-conscious form of wave-riding popular in the early and mid-1960’s.” (From : The Encyclopedia of Surfing) Flagler Beach’s Saxon Wilson continues the longboard tradition of style with a clean fin first a week ago in Central Florida. These days all kinds of boards are being ridden and having the most fun is still the name of the game. For Saxon that could be riding a 70’s inspired single fin at Sunset Beach, Hawaii, or a fish at the Flagler Beach Pier. Whatever he rides he makes sure to enjoy himself and rip apart the waves with every go out. Caption & PHOTO : DUGAN @tomduganphotos

Saxon Wilson’s Stylish Fin Revo By Dugan from richard meseroll on Vimeo.

Sick-quence of Saxon Wilson by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos on Instagram