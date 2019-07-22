Sick-quence! Sam Hammer Bags A DEEP One At Bayhead!

July 22, 2019 • Photos, Sick-quence!

New Jersey’s Bayhead groins – scene of some of the heaviest tube rides ever along the east coast – are dead and buried now due to beach re-nourishment but Sam Hammer, who has scored the deepest of the deepest attempted and made, has memories like this imprinted into his brain that will always remain or until the jetties hopefully re-appear again. 42 frame Sick-quence! GIF by Mez @mezapixels

Sam Hammer goes deep at Bayhead, NJ. GIF by Dick “Mez” Meseroll / Mezapixels ezgif.com-video-to-mp4-2 from richard meseroll on Vimeo.

