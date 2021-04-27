Sick-quence! Radd Moves At The ESA 2021 S.E. Regionals By Dugan!

As a quick peek preview to our full contest wrap-up of the ESA’s 2021 Southeast Regionals this Thursday, here’s some photo action that will be included in the bonus photo gallery accompanying the comp report as Logan Radd popped off the move of the event with this soaring, frontside grab pulled on Saturday that earned him a 9.66 score, first in the marquee U18 along with the JR. Ironman Award, second in the Open Shortboard and a third in the the U16. Sick-quence! GIF and still photos by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos.

Logan Radd ESA Southeast Regionals By Dugan from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.

