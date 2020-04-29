Sick-quence! Quentin Turko Rolls Deep On The OBNC By Jon Carter

Local Outer Banks young gun Quentin Turko has been steadily evolving into one of the Outer Banks top all around rippers and his flawless barrel riding technique – as captured here this past week by Jon Carter – easily puts him in the top percentile of that category as well where there is some serious competition for that category. In the end it’s all about getting kegged on the OBNC and that whole crew rolls deep, really deep, when it comes to achieving surfings ultimate moment. Sick-quence! By Jon Carter @joncarterphotography

Quentin Turko OBNC Sick-quence! By Jon Carter from richard meseroll on Vimeo.

Tags: east coast barrels, east coast tubes, hatteras barrels, hatteras island waves, jon carter, outer banks barrels, outer banks tubes, quentin turko, spring surfing