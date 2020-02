If ever there was an ESM ‘Sick-quence”, this would clearly illustrate what we’re talking about when checking out former Eastern Surf Magazine photo editor Nathan Adams ( @nathanadams ) epic capture of local Miami Beach ripper Marty Puglielli packing one of the most perfect, South Beach tubes we’ve ever laid eye’s on. Look for more unbelievable, all time MIA images like this one tomorrow in an exclusive ESM / SOBE Barrel Fest photo gallery ! – Mez –