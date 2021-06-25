Sick-quence! J.J.’s Wicked Filthy New Burna’ Blow Tail !

Perhaps one of this coasts all time under covered and under appreciated East Coast goofyfoots, which is saying a lot considering the brigade sized unit of Right Coast rippers unfortunately relegated to obscurity by the West Coast media over the past decades, Jeremy Johnston is a stone cold, screwfooted surf assassin and one of our favorites to ever photograph. Powerful, yet sublimely gifted with beautiful form wether in the air or on rail, perhaps the ultimate compliment we could give J.J. after looking at this easternsurf.com Sick-quence! , both the animated GIF and the frame-by-frame still photo breakdown , is damn, we wish we could surf like him! – Mez @mezapixels –



Jeremy Johnston NSB Blowtail By Mez @mezapixels from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.