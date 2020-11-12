Sick-quence! In Greek Eta is “H” For Will Hedleston’s Total Hell Turn…

So Sayeth Wikipedia: Eta [1] (uppercase Η, lowercase η; Ancient Greek: ἦτα ē̂ta [êːtaː] or Greek: ήτα ita [ˈita]) is the seventh letter of the Greek alphabet. Originally denoting a consonant /h/, its sound value in the classical Attic dialect of Ancient Greek was a long vowel [ɛː], raised to [i] in hellenistic Greek, a process known as iotacism.

In the ancient Attic number system (Harodianic or acrophonic numbers), the number 100 was represented by “Η“, because it was the initial of ΗΕΚΑΤΟΝ, the ancient spelling of ἑκατόν = “one hundred”. In the latter system of (Classical) Greek numerals it has a value of 8.

Eta was derived from the Phoenician letter heth . Letters that arose from eta include the Latin H and the Cyrillic letter И.

Well, it’s really all kinda Greek to us but we can easily define this mighty rip by young William Hedleston during the recent hurricane Eta swell in a single word- H–ellacious with a capital H! Sick-quence by Brett Hedleston . – Mez –

Sick-quence! By Brett Hedleston @brett_hedelston on Instagram

