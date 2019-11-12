Sick-quence! High Flyin’ Rasta Rob At Flagler Pier!

For the past few years it seems that whenever we shoot semi-enigmatic, east coast aerialist, Robbie Mc Cormick he always punts the most rad air at every session we film him at. And once again, in a warm-up freesurf before the recent Tommy Tant Memorial Surf Contest, Rob lit it up again and nailed this frontside 3 for the lens of Tom Dugan. Look for a full event report and photos from the Tommy later this week at www.easternsurf.com. Sick-quence! by Tom Dugan



ezgifcom-gif-maker-2 from richard meseroll on Vimeo.