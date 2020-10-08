Sick-quence! FL’s Carl Burger Dominates 2020 ESA Champs!

Stay tuned for a full contest report, results and a bonus mega photo gallery from this years53 annual Eastern Surfing Associations 2020 Championships with the main headline being north Floridas Carl Burger’s outstanding winning performances in both the Open Shortboard and U-16 divisions both of which he won throwing down moves like this earning him well deserved scores in the excellent range.

Other highlighst included All Star team coach wining his 29th ! ESA victory in the Senior Men’s, Braeden Kopec taking out the U-14 and Bree Labiak’s victories in both the Junior Women’s Longboard as well as Longboard.

Come back next week for the full skinny and shots like this because we’re holding! – Mez @mezapixels –

burger-carl-sickquence-esa2020-mez from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.

