Sick-quence! Eva Woodland’s Satellite Beach Smackdown Lipper By Dugan

If you frequent RC’s at Satellite Beach, Florida, home to the Hobgood brothers and countless other Central Florida surfing luminaries of the past 5 decades, you will often see Eva Woodland carrying on the ripping tradition and ESM /East Coast Surfing Hall Of Famer Tom Dugan nailing the classics it as usual. Please scroll to the bottom to see the GIF version of the full sequence. Sick-quence! By Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos



Eva Woodland’s Smackdown By Dugan @tomduganphotos from richard meseroll on Vimeo.

Tags: Brevard County, eva woodland, florida, rc's, satellite beach, Tom Dugan