Sick-quence! Eva Woodland’s Satellite Beach Smackdown Lipper By Dugan

December 7, 2020 • Photos, Sick-quence!

If you frequent RC’s at Satellite Beach, Florida, home to the Hobgood brothers and countless other Central Florida surfing luminaries of the past 5 decades, you will often see Eva Woodland carrying on the ripping tradition and ESM /East Coast Surfing Hall Of Famer Tom Dugan nailing the classics it as usual. Please scroll to the bottom to see the GIF version of the full sequence. Sick-quence! By Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Eva Woodland’s Smackdown By Dugan @tomduganphotos from richard meseroll on Vimeo.

