Sick-quence! Eva Woodland’s RC’s Power Snap By Dugan!

March 30, 2021 • Photos, Sick-quence!

On the second day of Spring a clean swell from a front just north of Florida sent waves for a week.  On the best day of that swell with all day offshores Eva Woodland paddled out and proceeded to totally rip the top off a nice left down the beach.  It was a crowded lineup that afternoon at RC’s so getting a clean one to yourself was a bonus and Eva was not going to let this chance go by. GIF  below and following frame-by-frame ‘Sick-quence!’ by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Eva Woodland By Tom Dugan from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.

