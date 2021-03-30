Sick-quence! Eva Woodland’s RC’s Power Snap By Dugan!

On the second day of Spring a clean swell from a front just north of Florida sent waves for a week. On the best day of that swell with all day offshores Eva Woodland paddled out and proceeded to totally rip the top off a nice left down the beach. It was a crowded lineup that afternoon at RC’s so getting a clean one to yourself was a bonus and Eva was not going to let this chance go by. GIF below and following frame-by-frame ‘Sick-quence!’ by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Eva Woodland By Tom Dugan from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.