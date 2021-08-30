Sick-Quence! DJ Buchanan’s Henri 360 At New Smyrna By Dugan

August 30, 2021 • Photos, Sick-quence!

While covering the Florida Boardrider Club’s season opener Tom Dugan always has his lens pointed at the freesurfing going on and captured New Smyrna Beach ripper DJ Buchanan pulling this rad 360 while avoiding all the human bouy’s one normally finds there out in the line-up on a picture perfect Saturday with waves. Look for part two of our Huricane Henri swell gallery tomorrow at www.easternsurf.com and click here https://www.easternsurf.com/photos/swell-gallery-hyped-henri-underperformed-but-not-our-photogs-part-1/ to view part 1 posted this past Friday.

DJ Buchanan Henri 360 At Smyrna By Tom Dugan.mov from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.

