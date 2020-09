It’s hard enough to make a frontside air but to punt one this high backside and land it flawlessly is amazing. Another thing is doing it at the Tommy Tant surf contest in Flagler Beach Florida is a lesson on how to win. Daniel got a second place in the finals behind Aaron Cormican but you have to admit he sure as hell gave it his all. Photo Sick-quence! by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos