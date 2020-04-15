Sick-quence! CJ Mangio By Dugan

April 15, 2020 • Photos, Sick-quence!

Who’s next from Long Island after Balaram Stack? You might want to look no further than young C.J. Mangio and we’ll be doing a deep dive on this promising New York ripper soon in an upcoming ESM Who Da Grom Q&A here at www.easternsurf.com where your All East Coast All The Time website is bringing you all original Right Coast content by the best photographers and video creators out there 24-7 / 365. Yeah, he’s got some big footsteps to follow with the Bal comparisons but it’s going to be fun watching him develop and seeing if he can fill them. We’re betting he can. – Mez – Photo Sick-quence by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos on Instagram.

CJ Mangio Sick-quence! By Tom Dugan from richard meseroll on Vimeo.

Sick-quence! by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos on Instagram

Tags: , , ,

PRINT ARCHIVES


About ESM

Since 1991, Eastern Surf Magazine  has proven time and again to our readership that the ESM  brand stands for the highest quality, in depth journalism, both in the written and photographic realms.

In 2017, ESM  has switched over to a 100% web-based platform and will continue to bring the most wide ranged coverage of East Coast surfers home and abroad.

 

ESM ON INSTAGRAM

[instashow columns="2" rows="2"]