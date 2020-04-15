Sick-quence! CJ Mangio By Dugan

Who’s next from Long Island after Balaram Stack? You might want to look no further than young C.J. Mangio and we’ll be doing a deep dive on this promising New York ripper soon in an upcoming ESM Who Da Grom Q&A here at www.easternsurf.com where your All East Coast All The Time website is bringing you all original Right Coast content by the best photographers and video creators out there 24-7 / 365. Yeah, he’s got some big footsteps to follow with the Bal comparisons but it’s going to be fun watching him develop and seeing if he can fill them. We’re betting he can. – Mez – Photo Sick-quence by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos on Instagram.

CJ Mangio Sick-quence! By Tom Dugan from richard meseroll on Vimeo.

Sick-quence! by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos on Instagram

