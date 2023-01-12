Just a few short weeks ago Florida surfers where still surfing in trunks. The swells kept coming and everyone was enjoying the perfect weather conditions before the water and air cooled down. Beckham McCart took full advantage of both the warm water and clean waves pulling into this little nugget while all his friends cheered from the shoulder. Beckham drawing a clean line on this little cover up in Melbourne Beach, Florida. – Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos –

Beckham Mc Cart Spanish House By Dugan from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.