ESM Archive Dive Sick-quence!: Slater’s Barrel In PR After Winning #10

March 17, 2021 • Archive Dive, ESM Sick-quence!, Photos

What do you do after you win your 10th ASP World Title in November of 2010 at a place you state is “like a second home to me” and lose your warrior / competitor friend, Andy Irons just days apart?

If your Kelly Slater, you go surfing and hope to plug into a Puerto Rican pit like this one finding a moment of equilibrium and a bit salve for a broken heart between the peaks and valley’s of the emotional roller coaster of a lifetime. GIF below and following Sick-quence!  by Tom Dugan @tomduganphotos

Kelly Slater PR Barrel By Tom Dugan from richard meseroll on Vimeo.

