Selects: Tom Dugan’s Favorite Photos From 2021

Presented By Our Friends Of The Porpoise At WRV https://www.waveridingvehicles.com

Second in a series where a select group of Right Coast shooters pick their selects representing their favorite frames from 2021 and tell you a little bit about them. Here our good buds at Wave Riding Vehicles present the images of the one and only ESM co-founder, Tom Dugan. You can check out more of Toms work on his Instagram feed at @tomduganphotos or here at www.easternsurfcom.

Rasta Rob Mc Cormick By Tom Dugan from www.easternsurf.com on Vimeo.